Two Emporia teachers will be recognized during 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year virtual ceremonies this weekend.
Lori Bishop, a fourth grade teacher at Walnut Elementary School, and Amanda Ballard, an English teacher at Emporia High School, will be recognized during the Region 1 awards ceremony from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
The ceremony can be watched live online at https://youtu.be/1_2pEsQMeLQ.
The mission of the Kansas Teacher of the Year program is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.
According to the Kansas Department of Education, 138 educators from across the state were nominated for the Kansas Teacher of the Year distinction this year.
Nominations are made in each of the four congressional districts in the state. KSDE sponsors the Kansas Teacher of the Year program and appoints regional selection panels comprised of teachers, education administrators and higher education representatives to select semifinalists and finalists from each region.
Each panel selects six semifinalists — three elementary teachers and three secondary teachers.
From those semifinalists, the panel in each region then selects one elementary finalist and one secondary finalist. The Kansas Teacher of the Year is selected from among the state’s eight regional finalists.
The 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year State Awards Banquet will be Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Wichita Marriott Hotel.
