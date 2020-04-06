Good morning! Monday's highs should reach the low 70s for the first time in a couple days, with plenty of clouds throughout the afternoon.
Our top stories from the weekend:
Walmart announces new COVID-19 protocols -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_d747a4e2-76a1-11ea-8cdf-1b65eb651247.html
Dirty Kanza postponed until September -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_0c5b59fe-779b-11ea-83ad-23d31160d81e.html
Is the hospital ready? -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_d918b882-75b7-11ea-ab48-87a5bc56bd74.html
Top national stories:
Governors plead for food stamp flexibility amid pandemic -
https://apnews.com/bde7df625087c3ca19795d5ed6003158
No COVID-19 testing at home yet, but quicker options coming -
https://apnews.com/e4f2fc48e6052eaf6f80e9135e00cda0
Your uplifting story for today:
104-year-old World War II veteran defeats coronavirus in time for birthday celebration -
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/i-made-it-104-year-old-world-war-ii-veteran-defeats-coronavirus-in-time-for-birthday-celebration
