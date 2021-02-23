St. David’s Concert
The 133rd St. David’s Concert will be held virtually this year at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7. While the St. David’s Day Chorus will be missing, numerous St. David’s Society members, chorus members and Welsh friends will be sharing their musical talents along with readings, historical clips and scenes. Program traditions will be honored. This historical event can be viewed on St. David’s Society of Kansas Facebook page.
Shirts for Dr. Douglas
An Emporia Middle School student has designed a T-shirt to raise money for the family of Dr. Bryan Douglas, a local chiropractor who is battling an aggressive form of kidney cancer and is unable to work. All proceeds go to the family.
Shirts can be ordered from Uncommon Threads by visiting bit.ly/3s3Kcsx.
American Legion meets
The American Legion will hold its monthly membership meetings on the 4th Tuesday of the month.
AARP tax-aide sites closed
Due to the nature of the pandemic, the Emporia in-person Tax-Aide sites will not be open this season. This includes the Emporia Senior Center and the Industrial branch of Emporia State Federal Credit Union. The safety and health of taxpayers, volunteers, and the overall community are of the utmost importance. They hope to reopen these locations in 2022.
Fundraiser dance at the VFW
The VFW Post 1980, 932 Graphic Arts Rd., will hold a fundraiser dance featuring One Lane Road from Cherryvale on March 6. Admission is $5. The public is welcome to attend.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
