Talks are reportedly ongoing between Lyon County and the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, after it was reported that the entities failed to reach an agreement on contract renewals last month.
According to Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope, the shelter agreed to extend the county's current contract for a period of two months, pushing off the expiration date of Jan. 27.
"Talks continue," he told The Gazette Thursday. "The Emporia Animal Shelter agreed to extend the current agreement for two months. We are able to quarantine animals there but they will not accept animals at large."
Cope said the county has not had the capacity to bring in at large animals to the shelter since October.
"We issue citations to owners if we can identify them," he said.
The contract revolves around a state requirement for housing quarantined animals. The Kansas rabies control law states that dogs or cats suspected of biting humans must be isolated for 10 days — or as determined by the local health officer. The Humane Society of the Flint Hills, which has operated the Emporia Animal Shelter since 2015, fulfilled that role for Lyon County.
Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille previously told The Gazette that the county accounted for a large number of intakes, but a relatively small share of funding for the Emporia Animal Shelter. While the county does not dispurse a yearly appropriation to the shelter, it does pay a fee of $10 per animal per day for up to three days during mandatory quarantine holds.
Achille said no response has been given to a "good faith alteration" offered to the county last month. That alteration offered two quarantine court-hold kennels and a financial support increase.
"There has yet to be any communication in the form of an update from the county on the last offer we presented the third week of January," she said. "Here at the shelter, we are continuing on with animals and business as usual. Limbo with the county has become a norm, unfortunately."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.