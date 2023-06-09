“Mimosa” by Archie Bongiovanni, Harry N Abrams, 2023, $24.99.
Happy Pride! Now that it’s June, I have no choice but to herald in Pride Month by reading as many LGBTQIA+ books as I can get my hands on. I read a bit of everything and, increasingly, queer characters are finding their way into everything. The quality of that representation may be questionable, but the sheer volume of their presence is an improvement from a decade ago. One book with great representation is “Mimosa,” a graphic novel written and illustrated by Archie Bongiovanni that I read last month. Queer or other widely-read readers will recognize that author from their 2018 book “A Quick and Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns.”
“Mimosa” follows a group of queer friends. Ten years ago, Jo, Chris, Elise, and Alex met while working at a brunch establishment. Their queerness brought them together, and it has been what’s kept them together. In the present, they are all older and their lives have changed. Their found family has expanded. Found families are very important to queer communities. Because of where we come from, who our parents are and what they believe, we may not be welcome home or loved under certain stringent conditions. In lieu of that biological family, we have no choice but to look for family elsewhere. Some of the characters have found relationships and children, others are vying for promotions or just trying to navigate how they are going to make ends meet that month. All of them are struggling with how, as older queers (they are not that old, it’s all in their heads), how to have fun in new ways and continue to pursue their social and sexual lives. “Mimosa” is the queer “Sex and the City” you’ve been looking for.
They continue with brunches, now hosting them instead of serving at them. These brunches become regular if increasingly infrequent touchstones as they are tossed and turned in life. Concerned that they are not young enough to party with younger queers, they create an event that is exclusively for older gays. While they are trying to plan and coordinate for this event, they feel like their personal lives are falling apart. Chris is adjusting to life following a divorce with their daughter. Elise wants to find love and is willing to jeopardize her career to find it. Jo struggles with supporting her friends and establishing boundaries that will allow her to live her own life. Alex, always a little self-centered, turns out to be keeping secrets that threaten to devastate their friend group.
Bongiovanni’s art style here consists primarily of shades of gray and green. These queer friends are pretty punk and the artist’s color palette reinforces this feeling. This is a read for queer joy, but is also honest about how hard life can be. This is true within any family, found or otherwise. If you’re looking for additional queer reads for Pride month, check out LambdaLiterary.org. Lambda Literary believes in the power of queer books.
