Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center will pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following a joint announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Federal health officials at the FDA and CDC have called for the pause after reports of six cases of a rare but severe type of blood clot that developed in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.
The vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, April 15, 2021 will have the Moderna vaccine as planned. Those individuals who were scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson will be contacted and given the option to receive the Moderna vaccine or cancel their appointment.
Lyon County continues to have Moderna COVID-19 vaccine readily available, and the vaccine remains the best way to reduce the risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.
Vaccine safety is a top priority of Lyon County Public Health and it is continually following the guidance of KDHE and the CDC. People who have received the J&J vaccine and who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the vaccine should contact their health care provider.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
