Philip Woodbury George, WWII veteran, lifelong cattleman, community leader and resident of Lebo, KS, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Emporia, KS at the age of 101.
Born September 14, 1921 at the family home on Sunbyrne Farm east of Lebo, he was the son of Frank J. and Harriet E. Woodbury George. He married Julia Frances Gardner, who survives, a fellow Kansas State student from Hartford, KS, on June 12, 1949. They enjoyed an abiding partnership of 73 years.
Philip attended Elmwood country school and later Lebo High School, graduating in 1939. He then enrolled at Kansas State University studying Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.
Enlisting in the United States Navy in August 1942, Philip was motivated in part by the capture and firing squad death of his friend and high school classmate Harold Spatz who flew in the Doolittle Raid on Japan. He became a Petty Officer First Class and was assigned to the USS Intrepid as an Aviation Ordnanceman. Later he attended Gunnery School and was assigned to Torpedo Squadron 17, flying from the USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier as a tail gunner. He flew 25 combat missions including the Battle of Iwo Jima; the Battle of Okinawa; the sinking of the Japanese battleship Yamato; and bombing of the Japanese mainland. Philip was honorably discharged in September 1945 and awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Presidential Unit Citation for his service.
After his military service, Philip continued his education at Kansas State University where he was a member of the Livestock Judging Team and upon graduation in 1947, he returned to the family farm. He and Julia centered their life around faith, family and registered Hereford cattle. They transformed the one-room schoolhouse Philip attended as a child into a home where they raised their four children and remained for 73 years.
Philip devoted his life to raising quality cattle and quarter horses and to being a good steward of the native prairie pastureland entrusted to him. Additionally, he was dedicated to many community, livestock and farming organizations over the years. He served as a member and leader in the Lebo United Methodist Church, Kansas Hereford Association, Blue Ribbon 4-H Club, American Legion, Key West Grange and Coffey County Democratic Party. Following his return from WWII and continuing until his death, Philip had the honor of carrying the United States flag for the Lebo American Legion color guard, including Lebo’s annual Memorial Day ceremony and Fourth of July parade. In later years, Phil was known as a local historian, sharing stories and information with younger generations about their ancestors as well as his experiences during World War II. He felt a strong responsibility to recognize the sacrifice of all those who have served our country and to share their stories with future generations in hopes of ensuring history does not repeat itself.
Left to cherish his memory in addition to his wife Julia are sons, Jay G. George, Lebo, Philip D. (Lynna) George, Winslow, Arizona, Vern W. (Eileen) George, Aurora, Colorado, and daughter, Frances A. (Christopher) Forbes, Bradford, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Emilie (Colin) George Clarke, Margaret George Gurley, Tyler (Jessica) George, H. Russell George, F. Jackson George, Julia George, Madeleine (Joseph) Forbes Kimerle, R. Tucker George, R. Mitchell (Ashley) Forbes, and G. Truman Forbes; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Philip was predeceased by his parents and siblings, F. Jackson (Margie Calvert) George II, H. Douglas (Roselyn Skonberg) George and Eleanor (Robert Pasley) George.
Family and friends will be received from 6 pm to 7 pm. Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held the following day, Saturday, February 25, 11 am at the Lebo United Methodist Church, followed by burial with full military honors at Lincoln Cemetery, Lebo. All attendees are invited to share memories and renew acquaintances with a meal afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to The Benefit of Lebo Youth in c/o Farmers State Bank of Aliceville, P. O. Box 66, Lebo, KS 66856; Lebo American Legion, or a charity of the donor’s choosing.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of VanArsdale Funeral Services, Lebo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.