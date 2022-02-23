Three people were arrested on drug charges following an investigation on the sale of marijuana Tuesday afternoon.
According to a written release from Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, Shelby Moellenkamp of Strong City, Ashley Ollenberger of Americus and Christopher Johnson of Strong City were arrested and booked into the Lyon County Detention Center.
Moellenkamp, 28, was arrested for conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance.
Ollenberger, 29, was arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, no affixed drug tax stamp and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication facility.
Johnson, 34, was arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, no affixed drug tax stamp and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication facility.
Hayes said the arrests are not related to an ongoing investigation involving the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Hayes said anyone with information on this or any other drug activity should contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225, or anonymously through Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-3420-2273. You can also submit tips online at www.P3tips.com.
