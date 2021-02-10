Editor's Note: This story was originally posted at 6:01 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2021. It has been updated with new reporting from KSNT.
KSNT reported Wednesday night that 13-year-old USD 251 North Lyon County student Izzy Dieker was suspended from NLC Elementary School bus after saying "I’m a lesbian."
Late last week, The Emporia Gazette was contacted in regard to this story by an individual who wished to remain anonymous.
Principal Corey Wiltz would not comment on the situation. Superintendent Bob Blair would not speak on this situation specifically, but gave a statement regarding discrimination policies via email.
“As you are aware, USD 251 is unable to discuss confidential student matters in order to protect the privacy rights of our students. Our school district takes all allegations of discrimination of any kind seriously and will respond meaningfully to any report of discrimination. All such complaints are promptly investigated,” he said.
Dieker, who is in eighth grade, told KSNT that the bus driver overheard her comment and issued a written disciplinary notice. Her mother, Tasha Cooper, has tried to communicate with the school administration but has not gotten a satisfactory response.
According to the individual who contacted The Gazette, Principal Corey Wiltz was also involved in the decision to suspend Dieker from the bus.
Fellow students and teachers have expressed their support for Dieker, including Michael Lanzrath, the district’s library aide and a member of the LGBT community, who made pins out of rainbow ribbons because he would have wanted that kind of support when he was Dieker’s age.
The Gazette will continue to report on this story.
(3) comments
While I understand Wiltz and Blair are prohibited from speaking publicly about the case, there is no prohibition on them publicly speaking "I resign". They should do expeditiously. Friday would be good. Tomorrow would be better. Right now wold be best.
Well. First the school board tries to second guess coronavirus policy by the county's experts. Then the district apparently sanctions bigotry and discriminatory actions.
Our little sibling to the north is not setting such a good example these days. Their children deserve better than they are getting.
The little girl should have said, "I'm a Republican and I support the insurrection, reversing the election and killing Pence and Pelosi." Then she would have gotten a pat on the back,a reserved seat on the bus just for herself and an award from Josh Hawley who wold have flown in for the occasion.
