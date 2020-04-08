Special to The Gazette
The Lyon County History Center announced it will remain closed until further notice in a statement sent out earlier this week.
“The Lyon County History Center and Historical Society Board of Trustees have made the difficult decision to remain closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the statement. “Staff and Trustees will continue to monitor local, state and federal government agencies for updates and will evaluate reopening to the public on a regular basis.
“All events, programs and rentals have also been canceled and donations of artifacts and archival materials have been suspended during the closure. The Lyon County History Center has always been committed to the well-being of our visitors, volunteers, staff and community. Staff and Trustees believe this decision was imperative to lessen the duration and severity of COVID-19.
“While the world adjusts to this new normal, staff will be working to create virtual experiences using the center’s social media platforms, researching future exhibits and research inquires, caring for the artifacts and archival materials that tell the story of Lyon County and other museum-related tasks. If you need assistance you can reach staff by calling 620-340-6310, Facebook or explorelyoncounty.org.
“As history has often shown us, we may not know if we did too much, but we will certainly know if we did too little. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time. The staff and Trustees wish you and your family good health and we will see you soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.