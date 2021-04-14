The USD 253 Board of Education approved a few minor changes to the 2021-22 school year calendar and approved the 2022-23 school year calendar Wednesday evening.
The primary alteration to the 2021-22 calendar was to move spring break from March 21-25 to March 14-18 to be in alignment with Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College.
Additionally, an additional professional learning day was added in August to lessen the amount of time teachers spend doing professional learning throughout the school year. This change will not affect students.
The approved 2022-23 school year calendar will be very similar to the 2021-22 calendar without any significant changes.
The school year will begin on Aug. 18, 2022, and end on May 24, 2023. Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 23-25, 2022, winter break will be Dec. 21, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023, and spring break will be March 13-17, 2023.
The board discussed the current COVID-19 mitigation strategies -- which will remain in place until the end of the school year -- and how they have been very effective. Additionally, several board members pointed out that morale seems to be high among students and teachers.
The board also voted in favor of a resolution giving it the authority to raise the local option budget to 33% of foundation aid.
The budget will be adopted unless an opposition petition is filed with the City Clerk within 40 days of the resolution’s passage on Wednesday. The petition must be signed by at least 10% of the school district’s qualified electors.
Bob Charlesworth of Charlesworth Consulting presented an update regarding the school district’s exploration of a potential change in health insurance providers. He reported that they would be looking to find a plan that balances deductibles and premiums such that they are amenable to both the district and its employees.
Emporia Middle School staff presented an update on its redesign process, unveiling its new vision as, “Challenge, Empower, Belong, Grow.” They discussed the efforts being made to make these priorities in the lives of staff and students and the board commended them for their work to help middle school-aged students through a difficult period in life.
The next USD 253 Board of Education meeting is scheduled for April 28.
