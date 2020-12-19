A couple area programs began putting the finishing touches on their pre-Christmas schedules with a slate of matchups Thursday evening, highlighted by a meeting between varsity programs from Hartford and Lebo.
HARTFORD @ LEBO-
Thursday’s girls matchup between the Jaguars and Wolves was highlighted by an impressive defensive effort from Lebo, with Hartford shut down to the tune of single-digit outputs in each quarter. The Lady Wolves would be able to coast throughout much of the second half on the back of a 28-14 halftime scoreline with Lebo’s Brooklyn Jones and Abby Peek combining to match Hartford’s offensive output. Jones would finish the contest with 14 points on six makes from inside the arc with Peek adding 12 on the back of three makes from long range in the 46-26 win.
The story of the boy's tilt was a tale of Devan McEwen. The Lebo senior outscored the Jaguars on his own, finishing the night with a career-high 35 points behind seven makes from the paint, five three-pointers and hot 6-7 shooting from the free throw line. McEwen’s 15 first half points matched Hartford’s output through the first 16 minutes, as the Jaguars would go on to add just 14 more thanks to a four-point fourth quarter in a 60-29 final.
(Girls)
Hartford: 6 8 4 8- 26
Lebo: 11 17 10 8- 46
Hartford - Heathman (3), Breshears (5), Darbyshire (9), Finnerty (7), Sapp (2)
Lebo - Schrader (6), Audrey Peek (5), Abby Peek (12), Jones (14), Moore (9)
(Boys)
Hartford: 7 8 10 4- 29
Lebo: 14 19 18 9- 60
Hartford - Torrens (2), A. Smith (5), McDiffett (2), Sull (10), D. Smith (4), Andrews (6)
Lebo- Grimmett (4), Shoemaker (4), McEwen (35), Andrew Bailey (9) Austin Bailey (3), Ferguson (5)
OLPE -
The Olpe boys basketball team earned its second win in as many games Thursday, defeating the Southern Coffey County Titans on the road by a score of 58-31 behind balanced performances on both ends of the floor. A comfy 38-19 halftime advantage would allow Olpe to receive sustained minutes from members of its bench in the second half, with a total of nine Eagles entering the scorebook on the night.
Olpe: 16 22 18 2- 58
SCC: 5 14 4 8- 31
Olpe - B. Redeker (3), J. Barnard (11), Clark (6), Hoelting (7), D. Redeker (9), Cole (4), Skalsky (6), Foraker (3), Olsson (9)
