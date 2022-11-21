A 19-year veteran of the Emporia Fire Department soon will be second in command.
“It's exciting,” Battalion Chief Jesse Taylor said Monday.
The EFD announced Friday that Taylor will take the renamed role of Deputy Fire Chief around the first of the year.
“I'll be the EMS (emergency medical services) coordinator,” Taylor explained. A large portion of his time will be spent as “a liaison between who we work for. whom we get our protocols, doctors' orders from, and the EMS staff.”
Taylor added that he'll also will work with Kansas state officials on licensing paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
A job description posted online in October indicates Taylor also will be involved in public relations and training work.
Taylor said he'll continue his usual duties with the fire department until the start of 2023, including the Battalion Chief title.
The number-two position in the EFD was renamed from Assistant Fire Chief to Deputy Fire Chief earlier this year, after Brandon Beck was promoted to Fire Chief.
According to a written release, Taylor started with the fire department as a volunteer firefighter in 2001. He was hired full-time in 2004.
Since that time, Taylor has filled the roles of firefighter, acting officer, fire investigator, fire instructor, hazardous materials technician, confined space/rope rescue technician, fire inspector, driver/operator, swift water rescue technician and, since 2015, captain.
"I am looking forward to the experience and knowledge that Deputy Chief Taylor brings to this position," Beck said. "I feel he is a good fit for the position and will do well in this new assignment."
Taylor is a lifelong resident of Emporia and attended Emporia State University.
