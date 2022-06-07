The 12th annual Yeager/Jenkins Memorial Catfish Tournament brought in an “awesome” crowd, according to organizers.
More than $5,400 was raised for scholarships.
“We had an awesome turn out for the tournament this year,” said Nicholas Bess in a post to social media. “ ... I would personally like to thank all of our sponsors and all the team member that fished this weekend. Without all of you this would not be possible. If anyone visits our sponsors, please thank them for all they do. Huge thank you to everyone that helped keep this thing running smoothly. You guys are awesome!”
In all, the total combined weight for all of the teams’ five biggest fish was 2,321.3 pounds.
The top scores were:
5 fish weight
1st- 266.4 lbs River Chubbies
2nd- 226.6 lbs NRO
3rd- 217.0 lbs Dirty Hookers
4th- 215.2 lbs Four Poles Two Holes
5th- 173.2 lbs Kitty Katchers
6th- 165.0 lbs Itty Bitty Kitty
7th- 153.8 lbs Team Geritol
8th- 140.6 lbs Reel Naturals
9th- 112.0 lbs Team Varvel
10th- 109.6 lbs The Goonies
11th- 109.4 lbs O’ Fishin
12th- 108.0 lbs My Pole Your Hole
13th- 82.4 lbs The Guys From Lebo
14th- 75.0 lbs Cheddar Bobs
15th- 74.8 lbs Pole Priests
16th- 40.3 lbs Broken Prop Gang
17th- 38.0 lbs Here Fishy Fishy
18th- 14.0 lbs The Outcasts
Big Fish
63.8 lbs River Chubbies
Bryson’s Biggest Gar
20.4 lbs My Pole Your Hole
Biggest Channel
23.0 lbs The Goonies
Smallest flat head
1.0 lbs Itty Bitty Kitty
Eleven teams did not weigh in.
