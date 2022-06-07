The 12th annual Yeager/Jenkins Memorial Catfish Tournament brought in an “awesome” crowd, according to organizers.

More than $5,400 was raised for scholarships.

“We had an awesome turn out for the tournament this year,” said Nicholas Bess in a post to social media. “ ... I would personally like to thank all of our sponsors and all the team member that fished this weekend. Without all of you this would not be possible. If anyone visits our sponsors, please thank them for all they do. Huge thank you to everyone that helped keep this thing running smoothly. You guys are awesome!”

In all, the total combined weight for all of the teams’ five biggest fish was 2,321.3 pounds.

The top scores were:

5 fish weight

1st- 266.4 lbs River Chubbies

2nd- 226.6 lbs NRO

3rd- 217.0 lbs Dirty Hookers

4th- 215.2 lbs Four Poles Two Holes

5th- 173.2 lbs Kitty Katchers

6th- 165.0 lbs Itty Bitty Kitty

7th- 153.8 lbs Team Geritol

8th- 140.6 lbs Reel Naturals

9th- 112.0 lbs Team Varvel

10th- 109.6 lbs The Goonies

11th- 109.4 lbs O’ Fishin

12th- 108.0 lbs My Pole Your Hole

13th- 82.4 lbs The Guys From Lebo

14th- 75.0 lbs Cheddar Bobs

15th- 74.8 lbs Pole Priests

16th- 40.3 lbs Broken Prop Gang

17th- 38.0 lbs Here Fishy Fishy

18th- 14.0 lbs The Outcasts

Big Fish

63.8 lbs River Chubbies

Bryson’s Biggest Gar

20.4 lbs My Pole Your Hole

Biggest Channel

23.0 lbs The Goonies

Smallest flat head

1.0 lbs Itty Bitty Kitty

Eleven teams did not weigh in.

