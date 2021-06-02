TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Kansans will have the opportunity to drive two laps around the Kansas Speedway this weekend during a Race to End COVID-19 event, and can enter a free raffle drawing for various prizes.
Participants can enter the Race to End COVID-19 by getting a free COVID-19 saliva test and/or vaccine administered by the University of Kansas Health System and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Testing is open to all ages. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone age 12 or older.
The Kansas Speedway is offering all Kansans age 16 and older who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated the opportunity to drive their personal car or truck on the track. Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a track pace vehicle at highway speed. Motorcycles are not permitted.
"It is critical to our state's continued pandemic recovery efforts that every Kansan gets vaccinated," Kelly said. "The Race to End COVID-19 is a great incentive to curb declines in vaccine demand and encourage Kansans to get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19. I appreciate the Kansas Speedway for their partnership in making this event possible, and I encourage all unvaccinated Kansans to attend."
The Race to End COVID-19 will be held at Kansas Speedway, 400 Speedway Blvd., Kansas City, Kan. (enter via France Family Drive, near the Sporting KC stadium across from Nebraska Furniture Mart):
5 - 8 p.m. Friday, June 4
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5
The Kansas Speedway is hosting the event in partnership with Wyandotte County Unified Government, University of Kansas Health System, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Kansas Division of Emergency Management.
All vaccine recipients will be asked to review educational material about COVID-19 vaccines and sign a consent form. After receiving the vaccine, participants will wait 15 minutes for observation for any rare allergic reactions. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will need to make separate arrangements for their second dose.
Raffle drawing
Individuals that are tested and/or vaccinated will be entered into a free raffle drawing. Prizes include a set of two tickets to the Oct. 24, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Race; a set of four tickets to the Oct. 24, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Race; and gift cards for the NASCAR Racing Experience Ride Along.
Victory lap details
Track lap participants must have a valid driver's license, car registration in their name, and proof of vehicle insurance. Track lap participants 16 to 17 years old with a valid driver's license must have a parent or legal guardian in the vehicle to sign a minor release form. All track lap participants are required to remain in their personal vehicle at all times. Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a track pace vehicle at highway speed. No motorcycles, tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles, etc., may be used for track rides.
Additional information can be found at https://www.kansasspeedway.com/Vanity-Pages/Race-to-End-COVID-Laps.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.