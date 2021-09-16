Sheila Jean Crumpacker, 59, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away at the Emergency Department of Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas on Monday, September 13, 2021.
Sheila was born October 3, 1961 in Emporia, Kansas to Robert and Iona (Jones) Fowler. She married Alan Crumpacker on May 28, 1983. Sheila is survived by her husband, Alan; her children, Chelsea Crumpacker, and Robert (Bobby) Crumpacker and his wife, Karen; her mother, Iona Fowler; and sisters, Terry Velo, Robin Hotzel, and Cindy Kuhn; her grandchildren, Landon Crumpacker, Myles Gardner, and Ava Crumpacker. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; in-laws, William and Edith Crumpacker; and granddaughter, Selena Rose Crumpacker.
Mrs. Crumpacker was employed by Newman Regional Health for 35 years, and retired 9 years ago. She was a graduate of Emporia High School and had studied accounting and dietary management.
Family and friends will gather to remember Sheila at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Monday evening, September 20, 2021 from 7:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Cremation is planned.
