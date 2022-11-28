Emporia Public School’s 87th annual Seasonal Celebration is coming up fast, with performances set for Dec. 14 - 15 at White Auditorium.
The program, presented by USD 253’s music departments, will feature vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world performed by students from Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School.
Shows start at 7 p.m. each night, with doors opening one hour before each performance begins. Admission is $3 at the door for school-age children and adults. Preschool children and younger will be admitted for free.
A dress rehearsal will be held at noon Dec. 13 at the auditorium, and will be open to the public at no charge. Sign language interpreters will be interpreting the program on both nights. Additionally, a section will be reserved for hearing-impaired guests.
Flash photography will not be permitted in the auditorium for the evening performances but is welcome during the dress rehearsal.
For more information regarding the Seasonal Celebration, call Mary Herbert Education Center at 620-341-2200.
