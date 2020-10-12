EMPORIA - Lori Ann Sharon, 56, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home in Emporia.
Lori Ann Riley was born March 21, 1964 in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of Michael Whitfield and Bonnie Jean (Miller) Riley.
Lori was joined in marriage to Harlan Sharon on December 24, 1983 in Waverly, Kansas. She had worked as a waitress and certified nurses aide.
She will be forever remembered by her husband, Harlan Sharon, Sr. of the home; two daughters, Veronica Jones of Kansas City, Missouri and Bonnie (Ethan) Vannocker of Lebo; a son, Harlan Sharon, Jr. of Garnett; four brothers, Robert McHolland of Licking, Missouri, Mike Riley of Hartford, Johnny Riley of Emporia and Jeff Riley of Gainsville, Missouri; two sisters, Sharon Sue DeWitt of Burlington, Kansas and Rebecca Dailey of Lake Port, California; six grandchildren.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Riley.
Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lori Sharon Memorial Fund and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
