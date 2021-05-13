United Way of the Flint Hills raised more than $444,000 during its annual fundraising campaign.
Between donations from community members and businesses, a total of $444,109 was raised. The announcement was made during United Way's Through Hardship There is Hope Celebration at the Bowyer Community Building, Wednesday afternoon.
The event was also streamed online.
"We have a lot of great partners in our community, we have some great workplace campaigns that are run," Executive Director Mickey Edwards said. "We've got businesses that decide to give their volunteers an opportunity through payroll deduction to donate to us. We have some really great just individuals and other community members that donate towards that, so it's really just a collaboration of everyone who donates. We call it collective impact, everybody can give a little, and then it does a lot."
Edwards said no fundraising goal was set this year, knowing the ongoing hardships that COVID-19 had placed on so many individuals and businesses since last year. Internally, though, they hoped to raise just under $400,000.
"We really kind of blew it out of the water at $444,000," she said. "It was quite the accomplishment for the team here. Our co-chairs, BJ and Kristy Bayer, have been just amazing. Their energy levels are off the chart because they've just hustled for us."
Kristy Bayer said she and her husband knew they would have to get creative when it came to their fundraising strategy.
"At the beginning of the campaign was kind of the start of the pandemic," she said. "We really didn't know what our fundraising efforts would look like in terms of our strategy ... but we were really able to pivot during this time and get creative with our strategy. People were just really extremely generous; they were opening their arms to us and it didn't take as much as we thought it was going to because our community really, really stepped up and came together."
Bayer thanked the businesses and donors who "stepped up" over the past 15 months to make the campaign successful.
And Edwards said funds raised benefit United Way of the Flint Hill's 23 Community Partners.
"They all do good work," she said. "They all add something to the community. One of the things I said earlier today ... was, 'Together we can positively impact the civic fabric of our community.' And they all work toward that goal, just doing what they do every day."
Some awards were also given out on Wednesday.
The Community Partner of the Year Award went to the collaborating agencies of the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund, which organized for COVID relief.
Frontier Farm Credit was awarded the Business Partner of the Year Award for their work supporting United Way through volunteer work and fundraising.
The Spirit Award, which recognizes workplace campaigns that have gone "over and above" what they have raised in the past, was given to Southern Lyon County USD 252.
"Our Spirit Award did go to an agency that improved their workplace campaign by 160%, so it was pretty amazing," Edwards said, adding that Superintendent Mike Argabright made sure students understood the importance of the campaign and got them involved. "They did some fun things. ... The classes competed against each other. They did 'penny wars' and there were pizza party awards and surprises for their students."
