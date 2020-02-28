The Resource Center for Independent Living, Inc. received a three-year, $190,000 plus award from the Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee, to fund services for youth with disabilities between the ages 14-24 as they transition into adulthood.
A Youth Specialist will be hired to serve Lyon County youth during the first year, and then Osage and Coffey counties in subsequent years.
The youth specialist will assist participants in defining their educational, employment and independent living goals along with completing the processes necessary to achieve those goals, such as filling out paperwork, conducting job searches, resume preparation, interview skills, work skills, etc.
RCIL feels strongly that accessing education and the income derived from employment will not only help avoid impoverishment and increase self-sufficiency in post-secondary life, but that being employed improves quality of life, expands support networks and increases self-esteem.
RCIL is a proponent of people with disabilities being fully engaged in their communities through employment and volunteerism which will also have an impact on health and open avenues to health care options.
In addition to educational and employment services, RCIL will also provide its core independent living services to participants and their families which include: information and referral services, advocacy services, peer counseling and independent living skills training, including individualized support and education around topics such as assistive technology, housing, transportation, health care, budgeting, cooking, shopping and household management.
“RCIL is excited and grateful for the opportunity to provide individualized services to our local youth and support them to reach their education, employment and independent living goals," RCIL Executive Director Deone Wilson said. "The Jones Testamentary Trust grant is a godsend. Now we just need to hire the right person and get to work.”
The youth specialist will be stationed in RCIL’s Emporia office, which is located in the Emporia Humanitarian Center.
RCIL first opened in 1984 in Carbondale and was led by its first Director Bill Reyer. Since then, RCIL has grown to provide a wide array of programs and services for individuals with disabilities and currently has offices in Osage City, Emporia, El Dorado, Iola and Topeka.
RCIL is governed by an all-volunteer board of directors, members of which include: Dana Pinkston, Dr. Carrie Hagemann, Kraig Kettler, Loren DeBaun and Carrie Sunday.
