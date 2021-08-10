With the 2021 college football season a little more than three weeks away, it seems like forever ago that Emporia State beat Arkansas-Monticello 30-22 in the 2018 Corsicana Bowl.
Since then, the Hornets have experienced a canceled 2020 season and a 2019 season in which they finished ninth in the MIAA with a 4-7 record, their first losing season since 2014.
But head coach Garin Higgins doesn’t think his 2019 squad was a bad team. It may have been young and it may have struggled to win, but he still believes the Hornets were good.
“That’s one thing that I figured out playing in this conference and being in this conference for this many years is that you can have a good football team and still finish 4-7, which is what we finished,” he said at MIAA Media Day on July 27. “We were in a lot of games right there in the middle part of our season.”
Emporia State was a strong defensive team in 2019, finishing second in the MIAA in yards allowed per game (327.4) and points allowed per game (24.6). However, it struggled offensively, finishing 10th in both yards per game (373.3) and points per game (25.3).
And according to Higgins, the Hornets simply had difficulty earning the favor of the football gods.
“There are some years where the ball bounces your way and there are years where you’re good enough to when the ball doesn’t bounce your way that you can overcome those mistakes,” he said. “We weren’t necessarily good enough offensively that year, in ‘19, where we had a hard time, if we did make a mistake, kind of overcoming that.”
While the offense experienced growing pains in 2019, many of the tools which developed that year are still in the toolbox. Quarterback Dalton Cowan — who threw for 1,683 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019 — is back along with Braden Gleason, who took over most of the signal-calling duties late in the 2019 season.
The Hornets’ top three receivers in 2019 — Cole Schumacher, Wil Amos and Dexton Swinehart — will also return to the field this year and will be joined by South Dakota transfer Caanan Brooks, who rushed for 649 yards and six touchdowns on 169 attempts in two seasons with the Coyotes.
That being said, Higgins acknowledged that there is still a great deal of experience lacking on the offensive side of the ball.
“I do think we’re talented and athletic over there. I just think that we’re going to have to grow up really fast,” he said. “But I also think that the way our team is made up and the type of players that we have, they’re great guys and they know what hard work is all about and that is what excites me.”
Higgins still expects his defense — led by accolade-strewn linebacker Jace McDown — to be a strength in 2021.
“We’ve got a lot of guys back on defense, a lot of guys back,” he said. “We probably had our best year defensively that we’ve had since I’ve been there at Emporia State.”
Despite a tough 2019 season and no season to speak of in 2020, Higgins said he is “optimistic about this year.”
“The mentality we’ve taken, it truly is the old cliche — but it’s something true — is getting better each and every day, improving on your 1%,” he said.
Whether this Hornet squad can return to a winning record — much less reach the heights of Higgins’ back-to-back 11-win playoff teams of 2015 and 2016 — seems to be contingent on how well the offense can function, and that is still very much uncertain.
“There’s a lot of unknowns and a lot of questions, but the one thing that I believe about this football team is that no matter what is put in front of them, they’re going to fight like you-know-what to get the job done,” Higgins said.
Emporia State will begin its 2021 campaign with a road tilt against Northeastern State on Sept. 4. It will open at home when it hosts Central Oklahoma at Welch Stadium at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.