The 5th Judicial District Court has issued updated COVID-19 procedures for court operations.
According to a written release, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler issued Administrative Order 2021-18 on Wednesday in order to Supreme Court Order 2021-PR-048 which requires all district and appellate courts in Kansas to develop and follow minimum standard health protocols to avoid exposing court users, staff, and judicial officers to COVID-19.
Administrative Order 2021-18 establishes new health protocols, addresses remote and in-person hearings, and repeals some previous administrative orders.
Effective June 1, 2021, mask use is encouraged for all staff and persons in court areas or facilities, but is required only for those who are not fully vaccinated.
The court will continue to require the use of the screening kiosks, disinfecting surface areas and social distancing to support the health and safety of its employees and court users.
Effective July 1, 2021, the court will return to in-person hearings with public attendance allowed in most instances.
Remote hearings will be conducted for first appearances of inmates in detention and other hearings as covered in the order. Live streaming will generally only take place for remote hearings or when attendance exceeds our courtroom capacity.
The chief judge in each of the state’s 31 judicial districts is responsible for developing protocols for all courts within each district. Each district must have a COVID-19 screening and communication protocol, and the protocol must consider whether physical distancing and masking are necessary based on local health conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.