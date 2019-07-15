Conrad P. Steinel

Conrad (Connie) P. Steinel, Emporia, passed away at his home on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 92.
Conrad Philemon Steinel was born at Clarkdale, AZ on July 15, 1926, the son of Philemon Clarence and Marie (Schmidt) Steinel. He married Lois Josephine Danielson in Lindsborg, Kansas on October 7, 1949. Lois passed away on November 13, 2018.
He is survived by sons, Daniel (Lara) Steinel, Lenexa, KS, Michael (Beverly) Steinel, Denton, TX; daughters, Marcia (Richard) Lehrman, Manhattan, KS, and Carol Steinel, Emporia; grandchildren, Christopher Lehrman, Matthew Lehrman, Rebekah (Lehrman) Stowe, Natalie Steinel and Grace Steinel-Jones and their mother Dianna Robinson; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh & Olivia Lehrman, Parker & Sadie Stowe, and Robby & Elisha Lehrman. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Bernice (Bone) Steinel; and sister, Barbara Meidl.
Mr. Steinel was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Pacific during World War II, a HAM Radio enthusiast, active in the Army and Air Force Military Affiliate Radio Service (MARS), member of the Emporia Amateur Radio Society, Emporia Area Retired School Personnel, the National Education Association, Kiwanis, the Lions Club, and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Emporia.
He received his Bachelor’s degree in music education at Bethany College and a Master’s degree at Wichita State. He taught music for 39 years in a number of Kansas schools, beginning at Gaylord, then at Cawker City, Marion, and Emporia. He also tuned pianos.
A lifelong lover of music, his main instrument was trumpet, which he was still playing up until just two weeks before his death.
Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church, followed by a luncheon at the church. Inurnment will occur later.
Memorials have been established with Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church or Hand In Hand Hospice with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
