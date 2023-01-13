The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia woman received minor injuries after she struck a deer Thursday evening on W. U.S. Highway 50.
According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, 22-year-old Whitney Sparks was heading westbound in the 500 block of W. US-50 when she struck a deer in her 2017 Chevy Silverado at 7:28 p.m.
Sparks sustained minor injuries, but declined medical treatment. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
