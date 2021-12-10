Multiple emergency personnel responded to reports of an injury accident at Commercial Street and Sixth Avenue Friday afternoon.
According to Emporia Police Sergeant Tim Wacker, officers responded at 12:49 p.m. to the area for reports of the incident.
"A 2006 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Bernard Jefferson, of Emporia, was traveling South on Commercial Street attempting to turn left (East) on to E. Sixth Avenue," he said. "Jefferson suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing his vehicle to collide with a 2012 Buick driven by Lindsay Metcalf of Emporia. Metcalf was westbound on Sixth Avenue stopped at the traffic light when her vehicle was hit."
Wacker said Jefferson's vehicle continued across E. Sixth Avenue through lanes of traffic until it struck a light pole and came to rest in the 10 block of the street.
He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
