Lyon County Public Health officially issued a stay-at-home order during a press conference Wednesday morning.
It goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 12:01 a.m. April 25 unless amended sooner, superseded or rescinded.
Lyon County residents are to stay at home, or their place of residence, during the term of this order with the following exceptions: going to and from work, participating in outdoor activities, or obtaining necessary supplies for your home or business. Social distancing (at least 6 feet apart from other people) must be practiced at all times, whether in the home, at work or outdoors.
Businesses must take proactive measures to comply with social distancing practices with signs, tape or other means to adhere to the 6-foot distancing practices. If possible, offering separate operating hours for the elderly and vulnerable customers.
Places of public amusement are to be closed to the public for the duration of the order. Food may continue to be served for consumption off-premises by means of in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-thru or curb-side pickup.
The previous Lyon County Emergency Order of Local Health Officer dated March 19, 2020 is no longer in effect.
We will have much more on this later at www.emporiagazette.com.
(6) comments
Wondering how this new 6ft requirement might apply in the county jail if you have 2 inmates in a 8 x 10 cell.
If I read the story right, we are supposed to maintain 6ft social distancing even in our homes! Hopefully this will now keep our spouses from hogging the bed!
They don't follow it but they expect us to follow it.
Based off the average length of a fold-up table being 6-8 feet long, those 6 people in that photo were not following the social distancing restrictions. Hopefully they don’t all become infected and Lyon County becomes lawless.
Agreed!!
Should we arrest them?!
