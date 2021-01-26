EDITOR’S NOTE: The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
All the dedicated employees and volunteers at Lyon County Public Health for their work in receiving the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s Community Impact Award. While these last months have been difficult ones, they would’ve been even harder without all your dedication and selflessness in keeping the community as healthy as possible.
Lyon County League Tournament Director Ted Vannocker for providing the area with weeks of exciting basketball throughout the decades, and for doing it all again this year, even in the shadow of the pandemic. Here’s to 100 more seasons of this cherished event!
The leadership and board members of Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow for their continued dedication in supporting and uplifting area students through the organization’s scholarship giveaway. Since 1999, HOTT has awarded more than $95,000 in scholarships to help 300 students pursue higher education.
New Hopkins plant manager and Lyon County native Randy Hizar who, according to the company, will now be “responsible for all manufacturing, distribution, quality, safety, planning and engineering” for Emporia’s operations. The Gazette wishes continued success for you and all Hopkins employees within the community.
The Northern Heights girls basketball team for claiming Saturday’s Flint Hills League Shootout with a 47-43 upset win over top-seeded Osage City. I don’t think you’ll be considered underdogs... or cats?... many more times this year.
Adam Blake
Newsroom reporter
