Happy Mardi Gras! The Christian ecumenical season is about to move to Lent.
This is a period of time that starts Ash Wednesday and leads into Easter during which Christians focus on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, making a sacrifice themselves to gain a small understanding of what Jesus was about to go through.
Not eating meat on Fridays during Lent is a common practice, turning instead to things we wouldn’t think of as “meat” - denizens of the deep. Fish, shellfish - even eels - stand in as the protein.
This means the stores right now are going to make a special effort to have good fish for sale. At the risk of sounding old: “Back in my day, all we got was canned tuna and we were glad of it!”
Today, you can get sushi just down the street and fresh, “never frozen,” trout, salmon, cod, tilapia. Or frozen versions of the same, plus shrimp and scallops. Fish Friday doesn’t seem like much of a sacrifice in that light.
Anywho, here is a recipe Emporia’s Harrell sisters shared back in 2010. It has been in their family since their great-grandmother, Sudie Tyler of Mankato, Kan., first whipped it up, and has been passed down six generations to their own grandchildren.
The Harrell sisters are, of course, Marianne Dixon and Judy Price of Emporia.
SALMON SALAD
3 — 5 hard boiled eggs
1 can (16 oz.) salmon
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1 — 1/2 Tablespoon butter
1 Tablespoon pickle relish
Chopped onion (optional)
Separate the hard-boiled eggs into yolks and whites. If necessary, clean and debone the canned salmon.
Bring vinegar and butter to a boil and remove from heat. Mash the egg yolks into this to make a dressing. Roughly chop the egg whites and combine in a bowl with salmon, relish and onion.
Pour dressing on top and mix well. Cover and chill overnight before serving.
As you can see, this recipe is much like a standard tuna fish. The vinegar may be strong for some, so you can try half vinegar, half water.
Judy and Marianne say that you can find small cans of deboned salmon in some stores, and if you choose to use those, then you need three.
V V V
I love scallops, and Aldi usually has them at a good price in the frozen section. You can plunk them into a gumbo, line them up for a po’ boy, or serve with a pasta - that’s just for starters.
Grab a bag of the big ones (Sea Scallops, or Divers Scallops) and plan on three scallops per serving. Four if you’re hungry.
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS
1/2 pound sea scallops, thawed
Salt
Pepper
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 Tablespoon butter
Extra-virgin olive oil (optional)
Lemon wedge (optional)
Preheat a cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Grab a pair of tongs and a pastry brush.
In the meantime, pat the scallops very dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle the sea scallops with salt and pepper, to season. You’ll do this again when you put the seasoned side down in the pan.
Wait until the pan is hot to add the oil, then place the scallops an inch apart, seasoned side down, in the pan. Quickly season the tops
Cook the scallops for 2 minutes, making sure not to move them or touch them at all.
Flip the scallops over with a pair of tongs and add the butter to the pan. Let the scallops cook for 1 more minute, basting the scallops with the butter.
Remove the scallops from the pan and serve. I usually have some Angel Hair pasta waiting, and drizzle with EVOO and a squirt of lemon juice.
I have also slathered a roll with mayonnaise, added a layer of lettuce and tomato and then seasoned the scallops with a dash of cayenne before building the po’ boy. Tabasco required in my house.
I love this stuff so much that I need to sacrifice something else for Lent. Looks like it’s chocolate again.
Let’s get cooking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.