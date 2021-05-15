Special to The Gazette
TOPEKA — Humanities Kansas (HK) announces the release of “Words of a Feather,” a booklet featuring poems and illustrations inspired by common Kansas birds. The book is meant to be a “DIY Humanities” project for Kansans to reconnect with one another and with nature after a year of social distancing, stress, and anxiety. Free copies of “Words of a Feather” are available at locations statewide while supplies last. Visit humanitieskansas.org for a full list of community distribution sites.
The booklet features 10 poems inspired by Kansas birds paired with original bird illustrations by Kansas artist Brad Sneed. Megan Kaminski, poet and associate professor at the University of Kansas, served as the editor and wrote an original poem for the book. Other poets featured are Traci Brimhall, Ignacio Carvajal, Emily Dickinson, Canese Jarboe, Ronald Johnson, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Mary Oliver, and James Thomas Stevens. Kim Perez, associate professor at Fort Hays State University, contributed a historical afterword.
“A positive outcome of the pandemic has been the solace people have found in nature. ‘Words of a Feather’ will re-engage pandemic-era Kansans with the humanities while they enjoy the outdoors,” said Julie Mulvihill, executive director of Humanities Kansas. “The poems will spark a new desire to look up and see the birds around us and inspire thoughtful connections with the natural world and each other.”
The books will be distributed to cultural organizations, Kansas state parks, and Kansas visitors’ centers statewide. “Words of a Feather” is made possible by the Humanities Kansas Friends of Humanities, the Elizabeth Schultz Environmental Fund at Douglas County Community Foundation, Kansas Tourism, and Kansas State Parks. A PDF version of the book is available on humanitieskansas.org through August 31, 2021.
“Kansas State Parks are excited to participate with the Humanities Kansas project. The talented artist and poets have captured each bird in a unique and special way,” said Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas State Parks. “Our parks are a perfect place to spend time walking a trail and birdwatching.”
“Kansas Tourism is honored to partner with Humanities Kansas to showcase the amazing talent you can find in Kansas. Each poet, in their own way, has captured the beauty and magnificent variety of birds that you can find as you travel throughout the state,” said Bridgette Jobe, director of Kansas Tourism. “I hope this booklet brings each reader joy as they celebrate Kansas birds and Kansas artists.”
Books will be distributed at all Kansas State Parks and Kansas Information Centers, and the following 33 cultural organizations. For hours of operation and distribution details, please contact each site directly.
- Baker Wetlands Discovery Center, Lawrence
- Baldwin City Library
- Frank Carlson Library, Concordia
- Chanute Art Gallery
- Coffey County Library, Lebo
- Dodge City Community College
- Elmendaro Township Library, Hartford
- Eudora Area Historical Society
- Graham Library, Coffeyville Community College
- Hays Public Library
- Hutchinson Public Library
- Jetmore Public Library
- Kauffman Museum, Newton
- Kinsley Public Library
- Lansing Community Library
- Lincoln County Tourism Coalition, Lincoln
- Manhattan Public Library
- Meals on Wheels, Lawrence
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Wichita
- Newton Public Library
- Pleasanton Lincoln Library
- Prairie Museum of Art and History, Colby
- F.L. Schlagle Library, Kansas City
- Scott County Library, Scott City
- Spencer Museum of Art, Lawrence
- Stanton County Museum, Johnson
- Sunrise Project, Lawrence
- Territorial Capital Museum, Lecompton
- Ulrich Museum of Art, Wichita
- Volland Store, Alma
- Watkins Museum of History, Lawrence
- Wellington Public Library
- White City Public Library
For more information about “Words of a Feather,” visit https://www.humanitieskansas.org/grants-programs/words-of-a-feather or contact 785-357-0359.
