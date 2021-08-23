The Emporia State football team is taking COVID-19 protocols seriously.
Head coach Garin Higgins said Sunday that his team is nearly 90% vaccinated with less than two weeks to go until it opens the 2021 season.
“The guys that are unvaccinated are wearing masks and following the proper guidelines,” he said. “And then, of course, we’re following the proper guidelines of the university too as well.”
Emporia State is currently requiring that masks be worn by everyone regardless of vaccination status in all university facilities.
By encouraging vaccinations and limiting potential exposures to the virus, the Hornets hope to limit the number of players having to miss games as a result of mandatory quarantines.
On Friday, the MIAA announced its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 fall semester as proposed by the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force and approved by the MIAA Athletic Administrators Committee and CEO Council.
Vaccinated athletes will not be required to undergo on-campus testing or to quarantine as a result of contact tracing unless they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. On the other hand, unvaccinated individuals will be regularly tested and will have to isolate after a positive test or a contact trace showing exposure to the virus.
The MIAA plans to follow NCAA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding quarantine periods. A quarantine will last 10 days but would be allowed to end after seven days if the individual is not showing symptoms of COVID-19 and produces a negative test on day five or afterward.
“Our primary concern continues to be taking care of each other in the conference, and staying healthy,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy in a written release. “In this regard, we will look to each school to decide health management and prevention strategies for their athletics teams based on guidance and direction from local health authorities.”
Each school in the league will be allowed to set its own attendance policy as well as its own masking requirements for athletes, coaches and fans. Emporia State has not yet announced its gameday protocols.
The MIAA has not announced a forfeiture policy setting the minimum number of available players required to play a game and what will happen in the event of a game being canceled as a result of one team not having enough players available.
Emporia State kicks off the 2021 season on the road at Northeastern State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4.
