The 2020 Reading Alumni Banquet, which was scheduled for June 6 in the Reading School auditorium, has been canceled.
"Regretfully, the decision has been made to cancel the Banquet for 2020," according to a written release. "The decision was based on the ongoing world-wide pandemic. Please understand, our primary concern is for the health and safety of our alumni."
The alumni group is planning to continue the annual banquet in 2021, when it will celebrate its centennial year.
