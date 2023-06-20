Steven Warren Williams, 60, of Olpe, Kansas passed away June 16, 2023, at Newman Regional Health in Emporia, Kansas.
Steven was born on February 26, 1963, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of David L. and Marie L. (Studer) Williams. Steven attended Emporia High School. During high school, he obtained his certificate in Vocational Agriculture, which led him to a 40-year career at Bunge and a local farmer in the Lyon County community. Steve married Sonja Ware on April 20, 1996 and moved to Olpe, Kansas, where they raised their three children; and became very active members of Ebenezer Church (Olpe, KS). Sonja survives of the home.
Steve had a long list of favorite hobbies. He would always be spending time with his grandkids, tinkering with project trucks on the farm, looking for reasons to attend his fishing tournament, or checking the calendar for the next BBQ cook-off. No one can deny that even with one good eye, Steve was a heck of a shot with just about any weapon that could hold a round.
Surviving family members include son, Dustin (Lauren) Williams of Wellsville, KS; daughters, Brandi (Zach) O’Connor of Hartford, Kansas, Stephanie Williams of Mobile, AL; brothers, Jay (Sharon) Williams of Olpe, KS, Stan Williams of IN, Scott (Tina) Williams of Wichita, KS; sister, Diane (Larry) Havenstein of Manhattan, KS; grandchildren, Lillie, Deacon, Benjamin and Zeke; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Williams; parents; grandparents; and nephew, Cyrus Shubert.
Every farmer puts his land to rest for the winter. On springs horizon it is brought back to life. God has put this farmer to rest, and with a spring in his step, a list of new parts to “gather” in hand, he walks the horizon to a new life.
Funeral services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1101 Neosho, Emporia, on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas. The family will receive friends at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Steve’s memory, sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
