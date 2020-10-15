Editor's note: This has been edited to remove information about the season dedication, which will not be held this year.
The Christmas Parade Committee of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced that the 43rd Annual Emporia Christmas Parade will be held downtown on at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
This year’s Christmas parade will be a reverse Christmas parade. Spectators will drive down Commercial St. to view the stationary floats. Commercial Street will open to one-way traffic at 12th Ave. and proceed South to 6th Ave. from 7 - 8:30 p.m..
The inclement weather date is set for Thursday, December 3. This year’s theme is “Cheer Up Dude. It’s Christmas” from the movie The Grinch starring Jim Carrey.
Entry forms for the Christmas Parade can be picked up at the Chamber office in the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial, or can be printed from the Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau Web site, www.emporiakschamber.org. Once the form is printed and completed, it can be faxed to the Chamber office at 342-3223, mailed or hand-delivered to the Chamber office. Parade Entry Guidelines are also posted on the Web site.
Deadline for Christmas Parade entries is Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Methinks the Chamber hath no understanding of the etymology of the word "dude."
