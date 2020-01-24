Lyon County commissioners debated the use of a new consulting firm for area bridge inspections during a brief action session Thursday morning.
County Engineer Chip Woods approached the board saying he had recently been contacted by a representative from Professional Engineering Consultants, PA after working with one of their employees in the past through a separate firm.
“The guy who sent the letter used to work for Bennish [Consultants] and had been doing our bridge inspections through them ...” Woods said. “Anyway, I really don’t want to break things up and have two different outfits overseeing the inspections. For one, it can really foul up our sequence, and two, if we want to go that direction, we’d need to go through the entire selection and bidding process again. If we accept a letter from one, there will be somebody else saying, ‘Well, you didn’t include us.’”
Commissioners unanimously agreed that they would not move forward with the new firm in order to keep the inspection process — which typically takes between six and eight months in total— running as smoothly as possible.
During the meeting, Lyon County commissioners also:
• Approved a quote from Foley Equipment Company for a used 2016 Caterpillar Model 12M3 AWD Motor Grader, a trade in D-102 and a 1997 Caterpillar Model 140H Grader for a total cost of $220,000 to be paid from the multi-year fund
• Accepted a request from Emporia Recreation Center administration approving the partial use of the county parking area in the 300 block of Mechanic Street for parking buses during the Class 5A state basketball tournaments from March 11-14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.