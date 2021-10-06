Sandra Louise Clifton

Sandra Louise Sparks McNeil Clifton died on September 19, 2021, in Tulsa, OK. Sandra was born February 10, 1944, in Topeka to Merle Edwin Sparks and Florence L. Bacon Sparks Stithem. Sandra grew up in Emporia, graduating from Emporia State University with a BSE in English, Spanish and French. She continued her education and achieved a Masters of Divinity Degree and a Doctor of Ministry Degree, both from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, OK.
Sandra was a gifted writer; she wrote scripts for television shows such as “Maude,” a children’s animation project for Sir Lew Grade of the UK, and various articles for publications. She was a ghostwriter, edited children’s stories, and became an author of several books of her own. She was multi-talented and was a motivational speaker, film and TV actress, and voice-over actress. She was also a lecturer at the seminary level and other venues on religious cults and New Age teaching.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Terry; sisters, Ms. Diana Sparks Roberts of Farmington, MN and Mrs. Carolyn Sparks Holliday of Haymarket, VA; stepsister, Ms. Diana Stithem of Kingman, AZ and stepbrother, Mr. Mike Stithem of Lawrence, KS.
In recent years Sandra, along with her husband, wrote for Guidepost Publications. Her writings were featured in several of their devotional books, including “All God’s Creatures” printed in 2020, 2021, and will be in the upcoming 2022 and 2023 editions, which Sandra finished shortly before passing.
The family will gather in August of 2022 to celebrate her life.
