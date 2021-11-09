Larry Neal Hanes, of Newton, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Newton Medical Center. He was 75.
Larry was a welder and supervisor at several machine and sheet metal businesses, and owned and operated Laron Manufacturing in Strong City.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2 - 4 pm at the Peabody Elementary School in Peabody. Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton has the arrangements.
