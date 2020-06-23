Tom Hadley Russell, 91, and Mary Francis (Layman) Russell, 89, husband and wife, of Madison, Kansas, passed away at the Coffey County Hospital in Burlington from complications of Covid-19. Mary on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and Tom on April 27, 2020. They were married for more than 69 years.
Tom was born April 8, 1929, in Ray County, Missouri, the son of Wray George and Nina Lee (Haynes) Russell. He graduated from Stet High School in Stet, Missouri, in 1947.
Mary was born August 14, 1930, in Ray County, Missouri, the daughter of William Oscar and Alberta Orene (Dudgeon) Layman. She graduated from Stet High School in Stet, Missouri, in 1948.
On June 4, 1950, Tom and Mary were married in Ray County, Missouri. Tom was an owner of the Russell & Sons Construction Company, Inc., established in 1945 as a Missouri Corporation.
They moved from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Madison in 1965.
They were preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Kraft on December 9, 2017.
Mary was also preceded by a brother, William LeRoy Layman, and a sister, Freta Dooley.
They leave their children, Mary Sue Kraft and husband Tom of Gridley, KS, Nina Williams and husband Bary of Emporia, KS, and Larry Russell and wife Ruthann of Gilmer, TX; grandchildren, John Russell (Melinda), Justin Kraft, Jason Russell (Susan), Kristin Bousquet (David), Karis Williams, and Kaila Seals (Ryne); great-grandchildren, Landon, Alexandra, Maverick, and Ryker Kraft, Sienna and Sawyer Spaulding, Taylor Elbe, Colton Springer, Prairie Seals, and Micah Bolt; many other relatives and friends.
Tom is also survived by his brothers, LeeWray, Dean, and Paul Russell, and a sister, Tabitha Due.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, KS. Inurnment will follow in Gridley Cemetery, Gridley, Kansas.
The family will meet with friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home.
In respect of Covid-19, it is requested that all those attending the services wear a mask. The funeral home will provide these to anyone who needs one.
