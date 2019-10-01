Chester Eugene “Gene” Daharsh, 90, of rural Emporia Kansas and longtime resident of Americus, Kansas, died Tuesday, September 24th at his home.
Gene was born at his grandparent’s home northwest of Americus on February 15, 1929, the eldest son of Chester E. and Lula Anna (Hassman) Daharsh. He married Mildred Ann Grimsley on April 23, 1949 at the Americus United Methodist Church.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann and her husband, Edwin Earl Stiner; grandchildren, Bobby Chester Stiner (Amy Marie) and their children Andrew Edwin and Ryan Daniel, Rebecca Ann Michael (Grant Cole) and their son Ezekiel Cole, and Melissa Marie Finlayson (Larry Craig) and their children Fiona Marie, Zachary Alexander, Jakob Craig, and Alexis Marie. Also, nephews, Mike and Steve Daharsh, as well as numerous great nephews and nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; son, Danny Eugene; his parents; and brother, Dalmer Neil Daharsh.
Gene attended Americus area schools and graduated from Americus High School as valedictorian in 1947. He worked as a storekeeper for the Kansas Electric Company and successor companies for 45 years and retired from Westar Energy. In 1948 he joined the Kansas Army National Guard and served eight years. In 1955 Gene and Mildred purchased a farm northwest of Americus and raised their children and farmed together. In 1977 they built a new home and moved to Emporia, while still enjoying the farm. In 1999 Gene and Family won a Kansas Wildlife Habitat Conservation Award. Gene was on the Americus Sesquicentennial Book Committee and helped with research for and was very proud of the The Americus Sesquicentennial Book.
Gene was a long-time member of the Americus United Methodist Church and Men’s Brotherhood and served in many positions for the church and volunteered. He was a long-time member of the Americus Masonic Lodge and became Master of the Lodge in 1968. Gene served on the Lyon County Water Board #2, the Metropolitan Planning Commission and the 29th Precinct District Democrats. Following retirement, he joined the Westar Retirees Club and served as president for several years. He and Mildred loved traveling and spending time with family and friends and playing cards. He enjoyed gardening and loved to hunt and fish.
Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held at the Americus United Methodist Church on October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Sharon Quinn of the Church and Pastor Gene Huston. A private family inurnment will be at the Americus Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 on October 3, 2019 at the church.
The family requests that everyone dress in a casual manner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Americus United Methodist Church, Hand in Hand Hospice or Americus Cemetery and sent in care of Roberts Blue Barnett Funeral Home.
