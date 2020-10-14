OSAGE CITY - Florence Ila Ferdinand, 98, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Vintage Park in Osage City.
Florence Ila McCreight was born September 8, 1922 on the family farm, southwest of Lyndon, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence Edgar and Florence Augsta (Umdenstock) McCreight. She graduated from Lyndon High School in 1941.
She was joined in marriage to Harold L. “Jack” Ferdinand on February 5, 1950 in Topeka. She was a farm wife and homemaker on their dairy farm.
Florence was a member of the Miller Methodist Church. Also, a former member of the Sunshine Club and Admire Women Association.
She will be forever remembered by her daughter, Thelma (William) Thomas of Allen, Kansas; a son, John (Joy) Ferdinand of Miller, Kansas; eight grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold “Jack”; an infant daughter, Nancy Jane Ferdinand; two brothers, Irvil McCreight and Carol David McCreight; five sisters, Edna, Fannie, Edith, Myrtle and Eva.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Osage City. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons or Jesus Project and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at
