Jerry J. Couch, 88, passed away early Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
He was born September 24, 1934 in Chillicothe, Missouri the son of William and Susie (Denney) Couch. Jerry attended Chillicothe High School and graduated with the class of 1952.
Following high school he took a job with a highway construction company which led him to Emporia, where he met Wilma L Pearson. He later worked as a lineman with the Rural Electric Association.
He and Wilma were united in marriage on July 8, 1956. Jerry served in the United States Army from March 3, 1956 to April 30, 1963. They lived in Emporia, later Virginia and finally settled in Madison after being honorably discharged, where he took a position with the Madison Telephone Company.
He wore many hats during his working years, special deputy with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department, city weekend patrol, custodian to several local businesses, first responder, and ambulance driver as well.
His large stature and willingness to help others often meant that he would be asked to move the most difficult items of furniture for anyone who took the time to ask.
After 42 years of service with the Madison Telephone and community in 1997, the work didn’t stop. He worked at Casey’s General Store, delivered meals on wheels, and oversaw Madison Golf Course on the weekends. He was 83 when his health became an issue for him to finally retire.
Jerry will live on in the hearts and memories of his daughters, Danette (Rodney) Williams of Emporia, Janell (Jason) Foster of rural Hartford; grandchildren, Joel (Crystal) Williams, Jana (Lonny) Robertson, Jerritt (Jessica) Turner, Jordan (Makenzie) Turner; five great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; numerous nieces and nephews and an entire community of friends, and also his faithful companion Milo. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma on April 8, 2014; by a sister, Betty Campbell; and brothers, John Couch and George Couch; son-in-law, Gary Turner and two best friends, Kermit Pope and Thomas Fitzpatrick.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Chicago Mound Cemetery near Neosho Rapids. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Senior Center or The Madison American Legion Post #124 and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, KS 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
