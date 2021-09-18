Noral Ray Preeo Sep 18, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Noral Ray Preeo died Friday, September 17, 2021 at Holiday Resort in Emporia. He was 70.A complete obituary will be published later. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Emporia Obituary Charter Holiday Resort Arrangement × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Campus Life Campus Life welcomes students to campus and Emporia. Your guide to our community. READ NOW Lyon County Fair Results Special section featuring the 2021 Lyon County Fair Results. Read Now Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2021 edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEmporia Hot Flashes place 3rd at Kansas Senior GamesHartford home total loss after Tuesday fireWhat the cluck? Emporia man urges city to reconsider anti-chicken ordinanceCorey Lee RobinsonTimothy L. HelmerPfc. Glenn White returning to Emporia todayHearings for wolfdog case, fatal high speed chase in court this weekSheila Jean CrumpackerEmporia Chamber announces date, theme for 2021 Christmas ParadeCharles Alden Marin Images Videos CommentedPublic health urges COVID-19 vigilance despite recent downward trend (28)Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops (24)KDHE, public health urges against off-label use of ivermectin; local hospitalizations rise (23)COVID numbers rise in area children (22)Recognizing misinformation (19)Granada Theatre to require proof of vaccination, masks for unvaccinated patrons (18)Someone Please Let President Biden Know, Please (15)Redistricting will break taboos — but which ones? (12)USD 251 expresses concern as 23% of student body is in quarantine (11)EDITORIAL: Closing the divide after 9/11 (10)Newman Regional Health reports bed shortage due to COVID-19 hospitalizations (9)Bed shortage continues at Newman Regional Health (7)What the cluck? Emporia man urges city to reconsider anti-chicken ordinance (7)Anger won’t Stop School COVID Spread (6)County adds 31 new active COVID-19 cases (5)“On the Existence of Experts” (5)Kansas’s Hispanic population is growing, but still short on political power (4)Who Has Been Canned? (4)Avila murder suspects have bond set at $750,000 each in Friday hearing (4)First degree murder charges filed in Avila homicide case (4)Fire department sends city commission letter addressing wage concerns (3)'A bittersweet feeling': Family, friends react to long-awaited arrests four years after Jesus Avila's murder (3)Relief Account established to help Coach's Grill & Bar employees after devastating fire (3)Public invited to celebrate life of Pfc. Glenn White this week (3)Landing in the hospital With COVID-19 is getting more expensive. Here's why. (3)Pfc. Glenn White returning to Emporia today (3)County approves 2022 budget, exceeds revenue neutral rate (3)Emporia man arrested for DUI after Tuesday car chase, foot pursuit (3)Armyworm invasion wreaking havoc on Emporia lawns (2)Let's Talk Business: The importance of Labor Day (2)BREAKING: FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (2)Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Matfield Green Service Area Friday (2)Hoy named winner of 2021 Byron Caldwell Smith Book Award (2)39 new positives reported over Labor Day weekend (2)Emporia welcomes back college students with block party, vaccine clinic (2)EPD calls off late night pursuit (2)Nina Louise West (2)Larson denies bond reduction request for Avila murder suspect (2)Michigan man arrested for phone threats to Emporia businesses (2)Hartford home total loss after Tuesday fire (2)Corey Lee Robinson (1)Reflections on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 (1)Red Dirt country comes to Pioneer Bluffs (1)Lyon Co. to receive more than $625,000 for bridge projects (1)International Students Critical to U.S. Science (1)Lyon County Sheriff's Office announces construction zone enforcement (1)Rural Street closed at 900 - 1000 block today (1)Strong City Preservation Alliance presents 2nd annual Black Tie Affair (1)PFC Glenn Franklin White (1)You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign ends with multiple impaired driving arrests (1)Emporia man arrested on rape, burglary charges (1)The People Speak: Answering the Call (1)Kansas’s Cities and their STAR Bonds Hopes (1)Kansas Masonic Literacy Center to Receive Literacy Legacy Award (1)ESU TRIO program receives $1.4M grant over 5 years (1)Area Football Roundup: Madison blanks Hartford, Olpe rolls (1)Mitchell to be evaluated after filing for mental defect defense (1)Maynard to resume classes after receiving threatening call (1)Local activists march at ESU (1)Lawyer demands that Kansas school district alter COVID rules (1)An Emporia marine comes home (1)Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson talks successes, goalposts during Emporia visit (1)USD 253 clarifies at-home quarantine policies (1)Madison Public Library receives Kansas Libraries ARPA Subgrant (1)Robert D. Chatham (1)Teenager arrested after early morning police chase (1)County commission discusses PIO position at study session (1)Judge: Kansas must pay $1.42M to voting rights attorneys (1)City looks at developing upper-floor apartments downtown (1)UPDATE: Missing dog found deceased Tuesday (1)Emporia State offering vaccine incentives to students, employees (1)Active cases drop but younger population still most affected (1)Active cases drop below 100 for first time since August (1)Carter wins first $1,000 #AStrongerConnection contest (1)City sets aside $750,000 for staff raises in 2022 (1) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.