The 2020 Street Rehab project will move into the the mill and asphalt overlay phase of the project, Friday.
The streets included in this phase of the project are:
- Burlingame Road (12th Ave. to Riley Ave.)
- 12th Avenue (Mary St. to Whittier St.)
- South Avenue (Commercial/K-99 to East St)
- Logan Avenue (Weaver St to Rd M5)
- Peter Pan Parking Lot
The city estimates the work to take 4 to 6 weeks — weather permitting.
Drivers are asked to pay attention to the traffic control and proceed with caution in the work zone.
