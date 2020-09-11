Special to The Gazette
Emporia State head coach Craig Doty has announced the addition of Brandon Gossett to the men’s basketball staff at Emporia State. He replaces Brandon Schwebke who was named the full-time assistant coach at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
Gossett arrives in Emporia by way of North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Mo. As the lead assistant at NCMC, Gossett helped lead the Pirates to an NJCAA Division II national tournament berth in 2019-20. Along the way NCMC won the NJCAA Region XVI and District XII championships while being ranked #1 in the country for seven weeks.
Prior to his time at NCMC, the Aurora, Ill. Native spent one season as an assistant at Peru State College in Nebraska. He helped the Bobcats to a 23-11 record and a trip to the NAIA Division I men’s basketball national tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. Gossett got his start in coaching at Rock Valley College in Rockford, Ill. under the tutelage of current Emporia State assistant Evan Lavery. During his two seasons at RVC, the Golden Eagles went 50-15 while being ranked in every NJCAA Division II national poll.
“Brandon has worked for three coaches I have immense respect for in Jeremy Esry at NCMC, Bob Ludwig at Peru State, and Evan Lavery,” Emporia State head coach Craig Doty stated. “Over the past five years I’ve been able to get to know Brandon on a personal level and I’ve watched and enjoyed his coaching journey and success. With his familiarity with Coach Lavery and I and his experience across the 2-year and 4-year coaching levels, Brandon will be able to hit the ground running right away at Emporia State. We are thrilled to welcome him to our incredible community.”
Gossett, who has comprehensive experience in higher education including being a Residence Life Coordinator and working in tutoring and academic development, will also serve Emporia State as an admissions counselor. He replaces Brandon Schwebke who was named the full-time assistant coach at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
A men’s basketball student-athlete at Eureka (Ill.) College, Gossett graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice in 2016.
