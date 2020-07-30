Ranney Lee Vogt of Emporia died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Merriam Gardens Healthcare & Rehab in Shawnee, KS.
Ranney was born on December 10, 1949 in Hillsboro, Kansas the son of Cornelius and Esther Loewen Vogt and the second of three children. Ranney graduated from high school in Hillsboro and from Emporia State University in 1973, with a Bachelor’s degree in business and a minor in music.
Surviving family members include: sister, Shirley Adams of Oregon; nephew, Gregory Adams; and nieces, Jenni Cabral and Jessica Eitzen. Ranney was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Naomi Eitzen.
Ranney was a bookkeeper and did accounting work for the Memorial Union Corporation of Emporia State University in their bookstore, and in a variety of other Memorial Union Departments. He later did personal accounting for individuals. Ranney attended the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church and the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. He enjoyed listening to music, visiting with his many friends, and treasured his strong and faithful relationship with his Lord Jesus Christ.
Cremation is planned with a private service at a later date. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery south of Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Department of Music, Emporia State University, can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
