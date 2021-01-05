Emporia Lions Club was founded in 1921, and we want to share with the community our club’s philosophy of service and how we have made contributions to the Emporia community since our founding.
The Emporia Club was founded early in Lions Club history. The person spearheading the creation of a social club with a service philosophy was Melvin Jones, who in 1913 formed his own insurance agency in Chicago. When he joined a luncheon social club for businessmen called The Business Circle of Chicago, he soon became a leader, recruiting new members. However, he was not satisfied that the club’s focus was on socializing and business, without a greater purpose. Jones envisioned a new kind of club that worked to improve its community.
As Business Circle secretary, Jones, with help from his wife, wrote scores of letters to clubs nationwide inviting them to take up his idea for a service-centered organization. Businessmen interested in membership convened at the LaSalle Hotel in Chicago, and on June 7, 1917, Lions Clubs International was born.
Later that year, at the Lions’ inaugural convention in Dallas, Texas, Jones was elected secretary-treasurer, a title he would hold for many years. Eventually, the board bestowed upon Jones the title of Secretary General for life.
More than a century later, Lions Clubs International has more than 1.4 million members in 48,000 clubs across the globe.
Emporia Lions club was organized June 6, 1921, and the charter was issued October 26, 1921, continuing Melvin Jones’ philosophy with our motto “We serve.” In a series of articles we will share stories of Lions’ contributions to Emporia and Lyon County.
