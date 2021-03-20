High-speed pursuits have long been a point of debate over the years. Thursday’s series of pursuits that ended in the death of an uninvolved driver brought the debate back to Emporia.
Some readers felt that the Emporia Police Department was at fault for initiating pursuit. While there are most certainly instances where one could argue that law enforcement were partially at fault for a death related to a high-speed pursuit, this was not the case.
The high-speed pursuit was actually series of several attempts to stop a reckless driver that were started and quickly called off throughout the course of a two hour period.
Devawn Mitchell was speeding when he was first spotted by an Emporia Police officer at 1:22 p.m. and pursuit began — and quickly ended — only after Mitchell allegedly attempted to ram his car into the EPD patrol vehicle. The reason the officer called off the pursuit was because Mitchell was heading into a residential area.
When Mitchell was observed again almost an hour later by a different officer, no attempts were made to stop him until other officers arrived. Mitchell chose to accelerate away.
Pursuit was not initiated.
Officers attempted to communicate with Mitchell verbally when they again spotted his vehicle in the 300 block of Graham Street. They were unable to place stop sticks to incapacitate his vehicle before Mitchell again took off, jumping a curb.
It was shortly after this incident that Mitchell rear-ended Steven Henry in the 1000 block of W. Sixth Avenue. Henry died at the scene.
I, along with a number of others, stood and watched as our first responders worked to revive Mr. Henry. I watched as EPD officers helped Mitchell walk to a patrol car to talk to him before an ambulance came to take him to the hospital to check him over.
The police were trying to prevent a death but it’s clear that Devawn Mitchell wasn’t going to stop driving until he killed someone, whether it was himself or another person.
The blame lies solely with him.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
