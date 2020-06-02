As video and news of the death of George Floyd — a black man who died after the unauthorized use of lethal force by a Minneapolis police officer during a routine arrest on May 25 — has spread rapidly across the country, so too have protests.
With small gatherings already occurring at several locations around Emporia, another, larger march has been scheduled for this Friday at 1 p.m, and will see Black Lives Matter supporters marching from the Emporia State campus throughout downtown until reaching local law enforcement offices.
While related demonstrations across the country and even overseas have taken on many forms — with some devolving into violent riots and others instead serving as a valuable dialogue between community members and law enforcement leaders — Ed Owens, Interim Police Chief at the Emporia Police Department, hopes the upcoming event will serve to bring the community closer together in the same way as its organizers.
“I have been in law enforcement for nearly three decades,” Owens said in a written statement Tuesday afternoon. “I have lived through many incidents which involve officers’ use of force not only in the city I serve, but throughout the world. In almost three decades of service, I have tried to keep pace with the ever-changing profession that is law enforcement. I have risen through the ranks and each time I have assumed a new role/rank, I have tried my best to change my thinking and challenge myself to understand the world we all live in on a daily basis. Police work is hard. Police work is stressful. Police work is demanding. However; police work is no different than any other profession in this world.”
The biggest difference between a profession in law enforcement and another field, Owens said, was simply the amount of attention from the public eye. Whether during a good or bad day, a heroic rescue, an embarrassing mistake or — in the case of the situation in Minneapolis — an outright abuse of power, Owens believes law enforcement officers should rightly expect to be some of the most scrutinized public officials in our society.
“We are in the public eye every minute of every day, and I am okay with that,” Owens said. “We are sworn to hold ourselves to a higher standard, both on duty and off, when we enter this profession. We are sworn to uphold the laws of this great nation and to remain unbiased in our decisions when called upon for service. The citizens and communities we protect deserve our sworn oath every day we put on our badge. I would be remiss if I said I have not had a bad day, week or even month during my career. We have all made poor decisions, that’s called being human.”
Still, the situation in Minnesota, Owens said, shouldn’t only be attributed to a brief lapse in judgement or the accidental result of a bad day, however. For Owens, the officers involved in the death of George Floyd made their biggest mistake in forgetting the oath most paramount to their careers.
“I have seen the worst in people as anyone in law enforcement can attest to,” Owens said. “I have seen bad cops in my career. Still, the video is very hard to watch. Those police officers forgot the oath they swore to. Those police officers seemed to have forgotten compassion. Even in the worst of scenarios, compassion and training go hand in hand. Perimeter officers are there to protect not only fellow officers and bystanders, but suspects as well. George Floyd lost his life... for what? A counterfeit bill? Nope! I am sorry, but George Floyd lost his life because officers failed by not being professionals
“The officers responsible for George Floyd’s death will have plenty of time in prison to reflect on a decision not made to stop the actions of one officer from harming and killing a citizen. All it would have taken was a split second to remember, ‘you’re supposed to be a professional.’”
As he has tried to do so far in his role, Owens said he plans to continue his mission of ensuring his officers realize the importance of each of their actions and the lasting affect anger, negligence or ignorance of their sworn oaths to “protect and serve" can have on innocent people and the community at large.
“Police can do better. We, as police officers, need to constantly remind ourselves of our oath and our duties. We need to remind ourselves that we too are human and how we treat others is paramount in our life, both on duty and off … Because I love law enforcement, I will end by saying: Remind yourself every day of the oath you took. Remind yourself everyday that it only takes seconds to change people’s lives, good or bad. Remind yourself that you will serve our community with the highest integrity because Emporia deserves your best every day.”
Well said, Chief Owens! I am so grateful for our law enforcement in Emporia. Are they perfect? Probably not, but neither are any of us. Please know that many of us stand with you, and respect the fact that you are trying to not only protect this community, but to build bridges with all of us who live here. Praying for you, and for all who are participating on Friday to stay safe.
