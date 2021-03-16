A water main break in the 1400 block of W. 12th Ave. is causing a massive flow of water.
12th Ave between Lincoln and Chestnut streets will be closed between 4 to 6 hours. Avoid the area if possible.
We will have more on this as the situation develops.
