Many changes are underway at Emporia State University as suggested by the motto on the ESU website: “Forward focused, future ready; building for the next 160 years.”
We support change. On Nov. 3, Greg Schneider, ESU Government Relations Officer and Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor of History, sent the Hornets for Higher Education Newsletter to many members of the community. In the newsletter, Schneider included links to numerous documents that provide background for the events on campus during the past 18 months.
Schneider began with the rationale for the workforce management plan that was implemented in Sept.: ESU had been cutting budgets because of declining enrollment and declining state support but was lacking a comprehensive plan for change to address the enrollment decline and plan for the future.
We agree that a comprehensive plan was in order. A public university — indeed, any successful service agency — must continuously assess their vision, mission, and goals for the future. Certainly, a university that has served the state for 159 years must be aware of and respond to societal change.
Schneider provided links to key documents that explained the rationale for the changes in programs, people (faculty), and resources in order to plan for the future. We urge the reader to visit the ESU website for documents that describe the plans (Forward Focused, Future Ready Communications - Emporia State University).
Schneider revealed that during summer 2022, “a team of academic and administrative leaders conducted a comprehensive programmatic review using data such as enrollment trends, student demand, and job growth projections.” While this planning procedure is laudable, apparently there was limited input from faculty, students, staff and perhaps none from members of the community, including employers. Indeed, one summer seemingly would not permit the amount of time to interact with the campus and community for their input, particularly given the reduced presence of faculty and students during the summer on any college campus.
ESU faculty and students were presented with the resulting workforce management plan on Sept. 7, with a required response by the morning of Sept. 12. The ESU plan was immediately sent to the Kansas Board of Regents, which approved it Sept. 14. Faculty, staff and students had five days to provide input on a plan that changed the direction of the university that faculty and staff had served for many years and students had chosen to provide a foundation for their future.
On Sept. 15, 33 faculty members received notice that their positions at the university were terminated at the end of the academic year. Many of these faculty were tenured, and most had been on the faculty for ten years or more. Each faculty member received a summons to a site off campus, where they were read a statement informing them that their faculty status would be terminated at the end of the school year.
We question the respect shown to faculty with many years of service. The termination experience showed little respect for their long-term stewardship of the institution and for their personal well-being.
Unclear to the faculty involved, and to those of us in the community, are the criteria used for selection of faculty to be terminated. To what extent were the choices of faculty based on program changes? To what extent were faculty salaries a major factor? Since we personally know many of these faculty and have worked with them, lack of academic preparation, teaching ability, and service to the professional and academic communities could not have been primary factors in the decision to terminate.
The question we ask: Why? If the future of the university needed change, why was not the shared governance model employed? Why were faculty, students, staff, and community members not engaged meaningfully? Why the rush implemented by President Hush and his leadership team? Why the secrecy during implementation of the plan?
The departure from “shared governance” — meaningful participation by members of the campus community — is a departure from the governance model employed by virtually every college and university in this country. That governance model has been employed throughout much of this university’s history because it has focused on preparing teachers and reflected values of the teaching profession.
But shared governance was replaced by top-down, authoritarian management, which was implemented under the leadership of a man with no university teaching or administrative experience — a man who had provided leadership in the corporate world and apparently adopted that corporate model for implementing change at ESU.
We are concerned about the methods used to implement change and regret the termination of 33 faculty members. We will wait to see the new directions of the university, and we hope to see a return to the active participation of faculty, staff, and students in future planning for Emporia State University.
Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University, and Jim Calvert is a retired high school English teacher.
