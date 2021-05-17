The Emporia Community Foundation announced Monday 25 participating organizations for the 8th Annual Emporia Area Match Day.
Match Day is a one-day event that brings awareness of the passions and missions of small local non-profits. The results for Match Day are many, but at its core, the concept is simple: Donors are able to increase their gifts with matching funds to multiply the donations to participating organizations.
The event will be Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 and will again be online with drive-up donations accepted at the ECF office, 527 Commercial St., Ste. B.
Executive Director Becky Nurnberg said the ECF Board of Directors and Match Day Committee decided to keep the event virtual this year after the overwhelming success of last year's virtual fundraising campaign.
"It was really successful for us last year for a number of reasons," she said. "One of the big reasons was we allowed the groups to go out and do fundraising ahead of time, and so they really went out and were very active before that and we also worked with them to do a lot of social media promotion. Then, people could drive up here and donate and give money here. It was very easy for them."
Nurnberg said online giving was a "big factor" in making last year's Match Day a success for its participating organizations.
Despite the the many challenges presented during the COVID-19 pandemic, $322,035 was handed out to the 23 participating organizations from 944 unique donors, $50,000 in matching funds and additional local sponsorships during the 2020 Match Day event.
The impact of Match Day has had over the last seven years has been substantial with more than $1.4 million donated to 33 participating area organizations in the greater Emporia area.
This year, the event has been expanded to 25 participating organizations. The organizations include:
- Arvonia Historic Preservation Society
- Camp Alexander
- Chase County Care & Compassion, Inc.
- Chase County Historical Society & Museum
- Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity
- Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills
- Emporia Granada Theatre Alliance, Inc.
- Emporia Municipal Band
- Emporia Sertoma Club
- Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter
- Food for Students
- Friends of the Emporia Public Library
- Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow
- Humane Society of the Flint Hills
- Keep It a Safe Summer Taskforce
- Lyon County Crime Stoppers, Inc.
- Main Street Mommas
- Mount Mitchell Prairie Guard, Inc.
- NLC Youth Association
- Pioneer Bluffs
- Project Playscape
- Red Rocks: William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc.
- Team Schnak Strong Fund
- Vernon H. Buck VFW Post 7957
- Wade Barrett Memorial Fund
Nurnberg said there were 32 applications submitted for consideration to the Match Day Committee, chaired by ECF Board Member Ruth Wheeler.
"The committee chaired by Ruth Wheeler sat down and really examined each one of them," Nurnberg said. "We go over the applications very carefully."
This year's event sees a number of returning organizations and several new organizations as well.
"We have the Arvonia Historic Preservation Society returning again this year and we're looking forward to their Welsh cakes — at least here in the office," Nurnberg said. "We have the Emporia Granada Theater Alliance, and one of the reasons why they selected the Granada Theatre Alliance was, they were really hit hard last year by COVID and they are an important part of the community. They bring so much with culture and different activities and events where people don't have to travel long distances to see artists that are performing here and also, it gives an opportunity to local people to perform."
Another new organization joining Match Day is the Humane Society of the Flint Hills. Nurnberg said the committee liked the organization's spay and neuter campaign and reduction goals, as well as its foster programs.
"We feel that it's important and they work with different animal organizations," she said.
Organizations are required to have an operating budget below $150,000 and be located in one of the seven counties served by the ECF. The applicants are evaluated as to their mission, budget, projects and programs and the number of people served among other aspects.
Nurnberg was also excited about Project Playscape, headed up by a group of "dynamic people in Americus."
"They are doing really wonderful, great things in the community of Americus to improve the community for their kids, for the adults," she said. "What's interesting is it spills over here to Emporia youth because with their new baseball park that they're going to have up there, if they have traveling teams come in, they'll have to come to Emporia if they're going to stay overnight."
Vernon H. Buck VFW Post 7957 is also new to Match Day this year. Nurnberg said the committee felt it was important to have an organization that represented and gave back to veterans.
"They're a good group on the south side of the city and we're looking forward to working with them," she said.
The Match Day Committee announced there will be $60,000 in matching funds from: the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; the Jane and Bernard Reeble Endowed Foundation; the Trusler Foundation; the Preston Family Trust; and the WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee; and the newest matching donor(s) — Nick and Jan Laurent, and Fred and Paula Neuer. Each of the matching donors provide $10,000 to be given out after the event.
Nurnberg said both the Laurents and the Neuers have partnered with ECF on other projects around the Emporia area. A board member approached them to ask if they woudl consider being matching donor sponsors this year.
"They agreed; they said yes, they would," Nurnberg said. "So we're excited to add them on as our newest sponsors."
As in last year’s event, participating non-profits are encouraged to promote their organizations via social media and fundraising building excitement and dollars for Match Day. ECF will help organizations with this next step.
Nurnberg said they meet with the organizations June 2 to start ramping up fundraising tactics and ideas. Then, the work begins.
"This is our gift to the community and the Emporia Community Foundation does not keep any money from any of the donors that comes in," Nurnberg said.
For information about Match Day event activities call the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304, their website at www.emporiamatchday.com or the ECF Facebook page. As the date gets closer additional information will be provided.
